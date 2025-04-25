Atb Cap Markets Issues Pessimistic Estimate for VET Earnings

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.43. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 295,500 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,806,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 937,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 261,353 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0903 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

