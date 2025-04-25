Desjardins Estimates Teck Resources’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

NYSE:TECK opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,101,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $103,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,197,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Teck Resources by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 6,020,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

