What is Desjardins’ Estimate for Teck Resources Q1 Earnings?

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2025

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

TCK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

