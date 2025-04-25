What is Desjardins’ Forecast for Lundin Mining Q1 Earnings?

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Adams forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.02.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 2.3 %

LUN opened at C$12.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Adam Ian Lundin acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.