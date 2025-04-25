Q1 Earnings Estimate for Bsr Reit Issued By Raymond James

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

