National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:AG Q1 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE AG opened at C$8.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.36. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.18.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

