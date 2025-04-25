Topsail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $114.72 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

