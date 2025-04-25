952 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $300.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

