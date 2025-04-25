Topsail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,454.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

