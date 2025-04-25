3,712 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

