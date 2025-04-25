Topsail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $508.13 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.39 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.19.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.95.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

