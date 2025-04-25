Topsail Wealth Management LLC Invests $359,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.