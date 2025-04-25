BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $364,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,792,000 after purchasing an additional 114,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

