BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $492,000 Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 1,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell’s by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Read Our Latest Report on CPB

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.