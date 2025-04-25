1,126 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 245,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.1 %

KNSL stock opened at $502.01 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.55. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

