Morgan Stanley Cuts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $241.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $241.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $219.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This trade represents a 34.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,098,000 after acquiring an additional 185,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,069,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

