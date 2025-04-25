Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Liberty Broadband worth $152,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

