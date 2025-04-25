Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 498,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,379,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of £20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

