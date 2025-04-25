Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $144,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Investec raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.48.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

