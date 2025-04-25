Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 59,763 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.31% of ManpowerGroup worth $143,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $41.90 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

