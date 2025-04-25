Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,008,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.57% of Transocean worth $150,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 379,955 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 581,381 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,405 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $49,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,135.43. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Transocean Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

