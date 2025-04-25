Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.40 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 272.45 ($3.63). 36,261,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 854% from the average session volume of 3,800,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($4.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.80) to GBX 370 ($4.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.60) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.87).

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 85.32%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Articles

