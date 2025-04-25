Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $146.99 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 186,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.43% of First Hawaiian worth $146,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

