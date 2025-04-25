Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VKTX. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

