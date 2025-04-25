Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.5 %

HLX stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.07 million, a PE ratio of 164.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.