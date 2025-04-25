Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $170.26 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $94.42 and a 1-year high of $171.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

