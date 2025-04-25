Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a report on Monday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $145,580.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,563.27. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,146,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,321. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $952,186. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

