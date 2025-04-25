Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after buying an additional 822,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.