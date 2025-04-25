Northland Capmk Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Strong-Buy

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $541.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 338,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 833,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

