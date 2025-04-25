TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEL. Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE TEL opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

