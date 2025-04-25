Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.67. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 124.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Trustmark by 101.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its stake in Trustmark by 10.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

