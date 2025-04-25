E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by DZ Bank

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

E.On Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. E.On has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.71.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

