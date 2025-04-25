Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 182,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $162,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.39. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.