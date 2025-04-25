First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,729 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $30,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 301,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,437,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,823,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $127.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

