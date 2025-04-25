Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of East West Bancorp worth $163,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,643.21. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at $88,941,851.33. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

EWBC opened at $85.97 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

