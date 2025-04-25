Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Tyson Foods worth $154,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.78.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

