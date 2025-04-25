Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $160,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,165,000 after buying an additional 135,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,239,000 after acquiring an additional 791,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $330,400,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $257.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average of $254.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

