Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Burlington Stores worth $37,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

