Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,534,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of AAR worth $155,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 269.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $52.58 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

