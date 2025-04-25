AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $157,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AAON by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $85.84 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AAON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

