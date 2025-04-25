Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,035,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.79% of Summit Materials worth $159,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Summit Materials by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Sunday, April 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

