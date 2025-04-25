First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $36,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO opened at $79.02 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $2,894,448.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

