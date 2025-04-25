Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of E. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ENI by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $28.87 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on E shares. UBS Group cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price target (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

