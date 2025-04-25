GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,132.80. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $238.04 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

