Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 2,144.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 817,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781,049 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Xometry were worth $34,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $30,297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $12,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,091.01. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 1,346 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,637.69. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $24.86 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

