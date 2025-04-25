First Trust Advisors LP Has $36.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $89,221,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3,183.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 71,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,705,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,304.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,073.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,164.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,249.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

