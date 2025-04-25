7,788 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 418,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 129,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.30 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 5,094 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $213,642.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,752.68. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 152,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,018. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

