Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,377 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $34,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 130.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 315,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.