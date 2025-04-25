GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 249,543 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 434,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.