CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRE. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.00.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$6.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$514.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.98. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$12.65.

In other news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,372.26. Also, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,965.50. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,500 shares of company stock worth $343,408. Company insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

